Trials for district football team held

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Under the auspices of Pakistan sports and Culture Federation trials for formation of official football team of Bahawalpur district were held at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur here.

The Trials Selection Committee of the federation supervised the trials. Chairman of the selection committee and renowned footballer, Faisal Iqbal along with other members conducted the trials.

Candidates desirous for being selected in the district football team appeared in the trials.