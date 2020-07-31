UrduPoint.com
Trout Takes A Break From Angels To Welcome First Child

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 10:34 PM

Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout will miss the next few games for the Major League Baseball club while he becomes a father

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout will miss the next few games for the Major League Baseball club while he becomes a father.

The 28-year-old American slugger, the highest-paid player in MLB, and wife Jessica are expecting their first child, a baby boy, on Monday, which is an off day for the Angels.

The team placed Trout, a three-time American League Most Valuable Player and eight-time AL All-Star, on three-day paternity leave Thursday. He can be moved to the restricted list if more time is needed away from the club.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler says Trout will continue to be tested for coronavirus while he is away from the Angels so he will need to go through quarantine after attending the birth of his child.

Trout, who signed a 12-year contract with the Angels last year worth $426 million (360 million Euros), had been concerned about playing this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and his son's impending birth, but committed to playing after training with the Angels.

"Guys have been respectful of others, and everybody is wearing a mask and social distancing and being safe," Trout said last week. "We just have to pick it up and stay on it when we're on the road." The pandemic forced MLB to postpone the season from a scheduled March start to last week and trim the campaign from 162 games per club to 60, with all contests played in home stadiums without spectators.

Through six games, Trout has seven hits in 24 times at bat with a home run, four runs batted in and three runs scored.

The Angels, however, are off to a 2-5 start, matching Arizona for the worst record in the major leagues.

Trout has played for the Angels since starting his MLB career in 2011, but the team has made the playoffs only once since 2009 and has captured only one post-season series since 2005.

