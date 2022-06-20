Two matches decided in Haji Abbas Soomro, Shaheed Ibrahim Kachhi Memorial football tourney

In an important match played in the 1st All Karachi Haji Abbas Soomro and Shaheed Ibrahim Kachhi Memorial Football Tournament 2022 organized by Young Soomro Football Club Lyari at Kalri Ground Lyari, the famous team of Karachi consisting of the youth of District Malir Young Iqbal Khokhrapar defeated Yasin Star Football Club, in a one-sided contest with 4 goals against 1

The fans in the ground hailed the brilliant performance of the Young Iqbal football club players.

Sindh Football Welfare Association Chairman Muhammad Saleem Khamisani, Pakistan Yoga sports Federation Information Secretary Muhammad Arshad and social figure Muhammad Salman Patni graced the occasion as special guests.

In the second match of the tournament, Keamari Muhammadan Football Club defeated Lyari Star Football Club by 3 goals against 1.