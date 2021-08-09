UrduPoint.com

Two Matches Of Independence Hockey Cup End In Draw

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 09:32 PM

Two matches of Independence Hockey Cup end in draw

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Punjab ended their match of Mari Petroleum Independence Hockey Cup in a 2-2 draw here at Mari Stadium Ayub Park, Rawalpindi on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Punjab ended their match of Mari Petroleum Independence Hockey Cup in a 2-2 draw here at Mari Stadium Ayub Park, Rawalpindi on Monday.

Both the teams played the aggressive game right from the start.

Rizwan Ali and Sohail Riaz scored one goal apiece for Sui Southern Gas, while Punjab's Zain Ijaz and Abdullah scored one goal each for their team.

The second match of the day between Mari Petroleum and the Pakistan Army also ended in a 3-3 draw.

The two teams put up spirited performances and exhibited great aggression throughout the match.

Mari Petroleum's Abdul Rehman scored two goals, while Wasim Akram netted one goal.

Army's Amir Sohail, Mohammad Waqas, and Wasim scored goals one goal each.

Abdul Rehman of Mari Petroleum was declared man of the match.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Army Punjab Wasim Akram Amir Sohail Company Rawalpindi Independence Gas From Mari Petroleum Company Limited Sui Southern Gas Company Limited

Recent Stories

Prime Minister, Buzdar discuss strategy to check i ..

Prime Minister, Buzdar discuss strategy to check inflation, hoarding in Punjab

5 seconds ago
 Russian Supreme Court Upholds Decision to Bar Comm ..

Russian Supreme Court Upholds Decision to Bar Communist Candidate Grudinin From ..

7 seconds ago
 Customs seizes 138 kg Charas in Sukkur

Customs seizes 138 kg Charas in Sukkur

9 seconds ago
 Supreme Court orders govt to take measures for phy ..

Supreme Court orders govt to take measures for physical, mental health of Dr Abd ..

15 seconds ago
 Raisi tells Macron nuclear talks must guarantee Te ..

Raisi tells Macron nuclear talks must guarantee Tehran's 'rights'

5 minutes ago
 Canada welcomes fully vaccinated Americans across ..

Canada welcomes fully vaccinated Americans across reopened border

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.