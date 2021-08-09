Two matches of Independence Hockey Cup end in draw

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Punjab ended their match of Mari Petroleum Independence Hockey Cup in a 2-2 draw here at Mari Stadium Ayub Park, Rawalpindi on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Punjab ended their match of Mari Petroleum Independence Hockey Cup in a 2-2 draw here at Mari Stadium Ayub Park, Rawalpindi on Monday.

Both the teams played the aggressive game right from the start.

Rizwan Ali and Sohail Riaz scored one goal apiece for Sui Southern Gas, while Punjab's Zain Ijaz and Abdullah scored one goal each for their team.

The second match of the day between Mari Petroleum and the Pakistan Army also ended in a 3-3 draw.

The two teams put up spirited performances and exhibited great aggression throughout the match.

Mari Petroleum's Abdul Rehman scored two goals, while Wasim Akram netted one goal.

Army's Amir Sohail, Mohammad Waqas, and Wasim scored goals one goal each.

Abdul Rehman of Mari Petroleum was declared man of the match.