Two Russian Female Boxers Win Gold at Championship in Ulan-Ude in Light Fly, Fly Classes

ULAN-UDE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) UDE, October 13 (Sputnik) - Russia's Ekaterina Paltseva on Sunday won a gold award at 2019 Women's World Boxing Championship in Ulan-Ude in light fly weight category (below 106 Pounds), while another Russian boxer Liliya Aetbaeva became the winner in fly weight class (under 112 pounds).

Paltseva beat India's Manju Rani 4-1 at the finals of the championship, and Aetbaeva won her battle with Turkey's Buse Cakirogly 4-1 by a split decision.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the 2019 boxing championships.