Two tennis events conclude at KPT sports complex

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The 11th Addition of IC Inter school Tennis Championship and two IC Pakistan Philanthropy events concluded at KPT sports Complex Nassim Ahmed on Tuesday.

Secretary IC Pakistan as chief guest, distributed trophies among winners and runners up.

Nine government Primary schools took part in boys and girls tennis events.

Farha Riaz and Zubair Raja & Salman Karim Mughal conducted the competitions Muhammad Aslam Khan.

President KCSA congratulated and thanked Nassim for working on underprivileged segment of society.

Rehmani thanked KPT Sports Complex manager Maj. Mahmood who has given permission for four months long duration activities at KPT Complex including 11th IC Inter School Tennis Championship.

Result

Boys Singles.

Winner Ayan of Jut Line Govt School

Runners up Junaid of Allama Iqbal School Liyari

Girls Singles

Winner.. Maham. Jut Line govt Girls School

Runners up ..Saeed Shareef .Jamiya Muhammadi govt Girls School Liyari

Ball Boys Singles Final

( eight Ball Boys took Part)

Winner .. Soyam sham

Runners up ...Ejaz Abbasi

Wheelchair Tennis

(15 Players took part)

Winner... Shahid Rasheed

Runners up Maaroof