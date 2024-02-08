U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Shaheens and Kangaroos will clash at 1:00 PM as per Pakistan Standard time at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa.

BENONI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2024) In the second semi-final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup today, Pakistan and Australia's teams will face each other.

According to Pakistani time, the Shaheens and Kangaroos will clash at 1:00 PM local time at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa. Saad Bangash will lead the Pakistani team, and the winning team will play against India in the final on February 11.

It is noteworthy that in the first semi-final, India defeated the host South Africa by 2 wickets. In the match at Willowmoore Park, India won the toss, elected to field first, and South Africa, batting first, scored 244 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the allotted 50 overs.

India chased down the target of 245 runs in the 49th over, losing 8 wickets. Sachin Das scored 96 runs and captain Yashasvi Jaiswal played a splendid innings of 81 runs, contributing significantly to the team's success from India's side.

From the South African side, Locharne Dry (76) and Rachin Ravindra (64) remained prominent with the bat.

From the Indian side, Raj Lamba took 3 wickets, while Mridul Khan took 2, and Naman Tyagi and Sameer Pandey took 1 wicket each.