Usman Wazir To Establish Boxing Academy At Pakistan Sweet Homes

Muhammad Rameez Published January 13, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Usman Wazir to establish boxing academy at Pakistan Sweet Homes

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan's ace pugilist and Asian Champion Usman Wazir would be establishing a boxing academy here at Pakistan Sweet Homes so that children could be trained in the game and win laurels for the country in future.

"I will establish a boxing academy at Pakistan Sweet Homes in one month where the coach will train the children three days a week," he said while visiting Pakistan Sweet Homes, H-9/4 here on Thursday.

He was of the view that children would learn the skills and techniques in the academy and would go on to become international famed boxers like Amir Khan and himself.

"We talk about many sports superstars including me and former Pakistan Skipper Shahid Afridi, but I believe the real hero and champion is former Member National Assembly and Patron in Chief Pakistan Sweet Homes Zamurd Khan who is working for such a great cause (Pakistan Sweet Homes)," he said and lauded him for his efforts for the children of Pakistan Sweet Homes.

Wazir also asked for prayers for his next international fight saying he would donate some amount to Pakistan Sweet Homes from his every international fight's prize money.

"We may be heroes, but I want the children to become like Zamurd Khan. I am very much motivated by coming here (Pakistan Sweet Homes)," he said.

Wazir also welcomed his services to Zamurd Khan for any kind of support for the Pakistan Sweet Homes in Gilgit-Baltistan. "education is very important for children but sports are as much too, so I want the children to involve themselves in sports activities as well. As far as boxing is concerned I'm always there to help," he said.

Earlier, Zamurd Khan said the reason behind success was the prayers of the parents and Wazir's success is because of the prayers of his parents. "This is just a start as you (Wazir) have to go a long way and make Pakistan proud," he said.

Khan, who termed the children of the Pakistan Sweet Homes as his sons and daughters, said his 17 daughters were selected in the Cadet College at Larkana.

"Pakistan Sweet Homes is a blessing of Allah and I hope my sons and daughters will go on to make the country proud in every profession," he said.

President (Pakistan Chapter) UK Pakistan business Council Khurshid Barlas, lauded Khan for his efforts for the children of Pakistan Sweet Homes.

"Your name (Zamurd Khan) will be remembered and we will promote and create donations for Pakistan Sweet Homes in our every event," he said and added that soon an event would also be hosted here at Pakistan Sweet Homes.

