UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Valverde Awaits Neymar Relief And Messi Return

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 11:58 PM

Valverde awaits Neymar relief and Messi return

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has admitted he cannot wait for speculation about Neymar to end when the transfer window closes on Monday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has admitted he cannot wait for speculation about Neymar to end when the transfer window closes on Monday.

Valverde also confirmed that Lionel Messi will not recover from his calf injury in time to face Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday.

Messi tore his calf on August 5 and his absence might have accelerated Barca's chase for Neymar, although reports in Spain on Friday suggested they may be unwilling to meet Paris Saint-Germain's demands.

With three days left before the market shuts, there is still time for a last attempt, with Barcelona director Jordi Bordas saying on Tuesday that an agreement was "closer".

"I am very much looking forward to the day the transfer window closes," said Valverde in a press conference on Friday.

"We can all then rest and know this is the squad that we have.

"On the issue of Neymar, I have nothing more to say. He is a player from another team, we respect other clubs and we'll see what happens.

" Messi has yet to play this season, despite returning to training with the first team last week.

Barcelona have denied their captain has suffered a setback and hope to have him available for the league game at home to Valencia on September 14, before their Champions League opener away to Borussia Dortmund three days later.

"The process of recovery continues as normal," Valverde said. "It is true that now the margins are small and we hope that for the game against Valencia he might be available.

"Then we start the Champions League and we hope to have him back for that but we will see how he progresses in these two weeks with the injury."Antoine Griezmann scored twice in Messi's absence last weekend as Barcelona bounced back from defeat to Athletic Bilbao by thrashing Real Betis 5-2.

Ousmane Dembele (hamstring) and Luis Suarez (calf) will also sit out the trip to newly-promoted Osasuna, who have started with a win away at Leganes and a draw at home to Eibar.

Related Topics

Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Spain May August September Market All From Agreement PSG Coach Borussia

Recent Stories

RTA launches a new night bus service

16 minutes ago

UNODC partners with UAE to support the empowerment ..

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab and Islamic leaders ..

31 minutes ago

Aqdar World Summit highlights UAE model on &#039;T ..

1 hour ago

3.7 million refugee children do not go to school:U ..

2 hours ago

National Highways Authority extends fullest suppor ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.