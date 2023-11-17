Open Menu

Wahab Riaz To Head National Men’s Selection Committee

Muhammad Rameez Published November 17, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Former Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz has been appointed as the chief selector of the cricket national men’s selection committee

His first assignment will be the selection of national men’s squad for the three-match Test series against Australia, to be played from 14 December to 7 January in Australia and the five-match T20I series against New Zealand from 12 to 21 January in New Zealand.

Wahab, who made his international debut in 2008, represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, 91 ODIs and 36 T20Is picking up 237 wickets and scoring 1200 runs across the three formats. He was Pakistan’s second-most successful bowler in World Cups, registering 35 wickets across three editions of the event.

Wahab Riaz, acknowledging the honour, said: “I am honoured to assume the role of chairperson for the national men's selection committee and I extend my gratitude to Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf for entrusting me with the responsibility.

The decision to involve former players in cricketing matters is commendable and I am willing to work for the betterment of Pakistan cricket.

“Heading a selection committee is a challenging task. We have a significant Australia tour coming up that is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle and a T20I series against New Zealand that will allow us to develop a formidable unit leading up to the ICC T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies in June next year.

“I have a good rapport with the Pakistan Men’s Team Director Mohammad Hafeez and we will be working closely for the success of Pakistan cricket. My primary goal would be to give weightage to the top performers in domestic cricket and announce well-rounded squads equipped with the necessary skillsets. I will always be available to the players for feedback and advice."

