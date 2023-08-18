Wapda, Army, Navy, Mari Petroleum move in Azadi Cup Hockey semis

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Wapda, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and Mari Petroleum have moved in the semifinals of the second Azadi Cup Hockey Tournament at Lt. Gen. Ashfaq Nadeem Hockey Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Two matches were played today on the fourth day of the tournament. In the first match, Pakistan Navy defeated Police team by a clear margin of 9-1 goals in a one-sided match.

For Navy, Busharat scored three goals while Rana Waleed, Mohammad Sabir, Mohammad Wasim, Zulqarnain, Akbar Ali, Essa Khan and Hamad Ali scored one goal each. Abuzar was the lone scorer for Police.

Irfan Sabir and Zahid Ali were the umpires in the game while Fahad Ali Khan as the reserve umpire. Technical Officer Akhtar Ali along with Hamza Tofail and Yasir Lodhi acted as judges.

In the second match, Mari Petroleum beat Pakistan Army White by 12-0. For Mari Petroleum, Arbaz scored four goals while Umair Sattar three, Wasim Akram two, Arshad Liaquat two and Ali Raza scored one goal, respectively.

Yasir Khursheed International and Malik Safdar performed the umpiring duties in the match along with Rizwan Khan who was the reserve umpire.

Yasir Lodhi, Gulfam Khokhar and Asif Shahzad were the judges along with Technical Officer Tahir Sharif.

On the occasion, Tournament Director Olympian Nasir Ali, Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh, Tournament Organizing Secretary Colonel Muhammad Yameen, Assistant Tournament Director Major Tariq Wark, Assistant Tournament Director Raja Shuja Iqbal, Empires Manager Zulfikar Hussain, Assistant Empires Manager Kamran Shah, Assistant Empires Manager Mubarak Ali. Event Media Coordinator Zulfikar Baig, Assistant Media Coordinator Mohammad Hafeez and Haji Naeem were also present in the stadium.

In Pool A, Wapda's team sits on top and Army Colors' team was second, while in Pool B, Mari Petroleum is at the top position followed by Navy second.

In the first semi-final, Wapda would face Pakistan Navy, while the second semi-final will be played between Mari Petroleum and Pakistan Army Colors.