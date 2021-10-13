Wapda, Police and Pakistan Army earned victories in the matches of the 24th National Baseball Championship 2021 at Army Cricket Ground GHQ Rawalpindi on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Wapda, Police and Pakistan Army earned victories in the matches of the 24th National Baseball Championship 2021 at Army cricket Ground GHQ Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

According to Secretary General of Pakistan Federation Baseball Sheikh Mazhar Ahmed, three matches were played on the third day of the tournament.

In the first match, Wapda defeated HEC by 5-4 after a tough contest. Waqas Ismail scored 2 runs for Wapda while Hafiz Imran Nazim, Zaheer Bashir and Mukarram Usman contributed 1 run each. Raees Bashir scored 2 runs while Usman Bashir and Abdul Ghafoor scored 1 run for HEC.

Police beat Sindh by 21-3 in a one-sided contest in the second match. Asad, Ikram, Shahid, Yasir and Atif scored 3 runs, Malik and Omar scored 2 runs while Ali and Zeeshan contributed 1 run each.

While Sikandar, Atif and Imtiaz scored 1 run for Sindh.

In the third match, Pakistan Army outplayed Punjab by 17-0. Arsalan Jamshed scored 3 runs, Mohammad Hussain, Asad, Shehzad, Younis, Faqir Hussain and Abdullah scored 2 runs while Nazir and Wasim Akram scored 1 run.

Senior Vice President Pakistan Federation Baseball Muhammad Mohsin Khan who was also thePresident of Sindh Baseball Association was the chief guest at the matches.

President Pakistan Federation Baseball Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, Tariq Nadeem (International Baseball Player), Musaddiq Hanif (Chairman Baseball Coaching Association), Jamil Kamran (Chairman Baseball Umpiring Association) and other officials were also present on the occasion.