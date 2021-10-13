UrduPoint.com

Wapda, Police, Army Victorious In National Baseball C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 08:24 PM

Wapda, Police, Army victorious in National Baseball C'ship

Wapda, Police and Pakistan Army earned victories in the matches of the 24th National Baseball Championship 2021 at Army Cricket Ground GHQ Rawalpindi on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Wapda, Police and Pakistan Army earned victories in the matches of the 24th National Baseball Championship 2021 at Army cricket Ground GHQ Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

According to Secretary General of Pakistan Federation Baseball Sheikh Mazhar Ahmed, three matches were played on the third day of the tournament.

In the first match, Wapda defeated HEC by 5-4 after a tough contest. Waqas Ismail scored 2 runs for Wapda while Hafiz Imran Nazim, Zaheer Bashir and Mukarram Usman contributed 1 run each. Raees Bashir scored 2 runs while Usman Bashir and Abdul Ghafoor scored 1 run for HEC.

Police beat Sindh by 21-3 in a one-sided contest in the second match. Asad, Ikram, Shahid, Yasir and Atif scored 3 runs, Malik and Omar scored 2 runs while Ali and Zeeshan contributed 1 run each.

While Sikandar, Atif and Imtiaz scored 1 run for Sindh.

In the third match, Pakistan Army outplayed Punjab by 17-0. Arsalan Jamshed scored 3 runs, Mohammad Hussain, Asad, Shehzad, Younis, Faqir Hussain and Abdullah scored 2 runs while Nazir and Wasim Akram scored 1 run.

Senior Vice President Pakistan Federation Baseball Muhammad Mohsin Khan who was also thePresident of Sindh Baseball Association was the chief guest at the matches.

President Pakistan Federation Baseball Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, Tariq Nadeem (International Baseball Player), Musaddiq Hanif (Chairman Baseball Coaching Association), Jamil Kamran (Chairman Baseball Umpiring Association) and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Cricket Army Police Punjab Wasim Akram Rawalpindi Jamshed Mohsin Khan HEC

Recent Stories

Team Abu Dhabi primed for tense climax to F2 champ ..

Team Abu Dhabi primed for tense climax to F2 championship season in Portugal

10 minutes ago
 Spanish National Day celebrations held at Expo 202 ..

Spanish National Day celebrations held at Expo 2020 Dubai

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Excellence Awards ceremony to take pl ..

Dubai Sports Excellence Awards ceremony to take place on Thursday

11 minutes ago
 Steps taken to enhance education facilities in mer ..

Steps taken to enhance education facilities in merged district: CM's aide

1 minute ago
 Railway clerk booked for overcharging

Railway clerk booked for overcharging

1 minute ago
 29 arrested; over 10 kg charras, 1.5 kg heroin, 25 ..

29 arrested; over 10 kg charras, 1.5 kg heroin, 25 liter liquor recovered

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.