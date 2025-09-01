Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class

(@Abdulla99267510)

Former Captain says with hard work, Babar Azam will once again be counted among best batters in the world

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1, 2025) Former Pakistan captain and legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram has offered valuable advice to star batter Babar Azam amid his struggle for form, urging him to remain calm, ignore criticism, and trust his abilities.

Speaking on a private tv show, Akram said that Babar is one of the finest cricketers in the world and a true superstar of Pakistan.

“My advice to Babar is to stay relaxed, avoid unnecessary press conferences and remember that form is temporary but class is permanent.

With hard work, he will once again be counted among the best batters in the world,” he said.

The former skipper stressed that while Babar is already a world-class batter, his best performances are still to come.

He added that Babar possesses the temperament, talent, and consistency to win big matches for Pakistan, but now is the time to prove himself by delivering decisive performances in two to three major games.

Akram further said that Babar has all the qualities of a match-winner and will continue to play a crucial role in Pakistan’s success.

Babar Azam is currently going through a lean patch.

His last international century came against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023, and since then, he has failed to reach three figures.

He was also dropped from Pakistan’s T20I side earlier this year due to his low strike rate.