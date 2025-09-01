Wasim Akram Advises Babar Azam To Stay Calm And Trust His Class
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 01, 2025 | 12:11 PM
Former Captain says with hard work, Babar Azam will once again be counted among best batters in the world
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1, 2025) Former Pakistan captain and legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram has offered valuable advice to star batter Babar Azam amid his struggle for form, urging him to remain calm, ignore criticism, and trust his abilities.
Speaking on a private tv show, Akram said that Babar is one of the finest cricketers in the world and a true superstar of Pakistan.
“My advice to Babar is to stay relaxed, avoid unnecessary press conferences and remember that form is temporary but class is permanent.
With hard work, he will once again be counted among the best batters in the world,” he said.
The former skipper stressed that while Babar is already a world-class batter, his best performances are still to come.
He added that Babar possesses the temperament, talent, and consistency to win big matches for Pakistan, but now is the time to prove himself by delivering decisive performances in two to three major games.
Akram further said that Babar has all the qualities of a match-winner and will continue to play a crucial role in Pakistan’s success.
Babar Azam is currently going through a lean patch.
His last international century came against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023, and since then, he has failed to reach three figures.
He was also dropped from Pakistan’s T20I side earlier this year due to his low strike rate.
Recent Stories
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class
China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit
Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
More Stories From Sports
-
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class49 seconds ago
-
Diplomatic FC, Pakistan Veterans emerge victorious in exhibition football matches2 days ago
-
National U23 team completes training camp in Islamabad2 days ago
-
Directorate of Human Rights, formally inaugurates its Regional Office at Qasimabad2 days ago
-
PFF name squad for AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers3 days ago
-
Book “Non-Muslim Cricketers of Karachi” launched3 days ago
-
PSB issues warning to PNF over false gold medal claim4 days ago
-
Flood relief cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Legends on August 304 days ago
-
Tennis: Muzammil, Ushna claim titles as Independence Day tournament ends4 days ago
-
Pakistan to face Afghanistan in Tri-series opener on Friday4 days ago
-
Orientation Coaching Courses from Aug 294 days ago
-
Pakistan announces 15-member squad for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 20257 days ago