Flood Relief Cricket Match Between Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Legends On August 30

Muhammad Rameez Published August 28, 2025 | 07:18 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Department Thursday announced a special initiative to support flood victims through sports and in this regard a flood relief cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Pakistan Legends XI would be held at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium, Peshawar, on Saturday

The exhibition match was aimed to express solidarity with the flood-affected families of the province. Tickets for the match are priced at Rs. 1,000 and available at the District Sports Office Mansehra, Abottabad and Haripur as well as other sports offices across Hazara division.

The initiative is being taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and the patronage of Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jehan.

The officials said the event reflected the vision of “Serving Flood Victims through Sports.” Cricket enthusiasts have been urged to participate wholeheartedly in the event and contribute towards the noble cause.

