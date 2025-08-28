Flood Relief Cricket Match Between Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Legends On August 30
Muhammad Rameez Published August 28, 2025 | 07:18 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Department Thursday announced a special initiative to support flood victims through sports and in this regard a flood relief cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Pakistan Legends XI would be held at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium, Peshawar, on Saturday
ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Department Thursday announced a special initiative to support flood victims through sports and in this regard a flood relief cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Pakistan Legends XI would be held at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium, Peshawar, on Saturday.
The exhibition match was aimed to express solidarity with the flood-affected families of the province. Tickets for the match are priced at Rs. 1,000 and available at the District Sports Office Mansehra, Abottabad and Haripur as well as other sports offices across Hazara division.
The initiative is being taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and the patronage of Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jehan.
The officials said the event reflected the vision of “Serving Flood Victims through Sports.” Cricket enthusiasts have been urged to participate wholeheartedly in the event and contribute towards the noble cause.
Recent Stories
Free Hajj balloting for industrial workers held
KP assembly passes Government Servants Housing Foundation Bill
UNESCO, Pakistan join hands to boost innovation, STEM Education and AI ethics
Flood relief cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Legends on August 30
UoA DIK's Senate approves budget 2025-26 unanimously
Tennis: Muzammil, Ushna claim titles as Independence Day tournament ends
Balochistan Information Commission starts operations to uphold citizens’ right ..
Pakistan to face Afghanistan in Tri-series opener on Friday
Sindh Govt stands with people of Punjab in wake of flood disasters: Sindh Senior ..
SC acquits accused in case pertaining to alleged molesting minor daughter
WHO delegation visits flood affected area of Gadoon
Regional economy will boost with the development of RRR economic zones; DG RDA
More Stories From Sports
-
Flood relief cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Legends on August 3050 seconds ago
-
Tennis: Muzammil, Ushna claim titles as Independence Day tournament ends8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to face Afghanistan in Tri-series opener on Friday8 minutes ago
-
Orientation Coaching Courses from Aug 297 hours ago
-
Pakistan announces 15-member squad for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 20253 days ago
-
NBP blocks PWLF's bank account on PSB request5 days ago
-
Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defeat against South Africa5 days ago
-
Pak team departs for ATF final5 days ago
-
Shafique Raja nominated as spokesperson for PSB6 days ago
-
Pakistan Shaheens beat Nepal in last-ball thriller6 days ago
-
Yasir Sultan dedicates bronze medal to Pakistan, vows to aim for gold6 days ago
-
Pakistan’s Firasat, Ejaz win bodybuilding golds in Thailand6 days ago