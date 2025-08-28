Tennis: Muzammil, Ushna Claim Titles As Independence Day Tournament Ends
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 28, 2025 | 07:11 PM
Muzammil Murtaza and Ushna Suhail won the top singles titles as the Pakistan Independence Day National Ranking Tennis Tournament concluded at the PTF Complex in Islamabad on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Muzammil Murtaza and Ushna Suhail won the top singles titles as the Pakistan Independence Day National Ranking Tennis Tournament concluded at the PTF Complex in Islamabad on Thursday.
Muzammil beat veteran Aqeel Khan in the men’s singles final after the 44-year-old retired following a tight first set tie-break.
Aqeel later teamed up with Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi to win the men’s doubles, defeating Barkatullah and Yousaf Khalil 4-6, 6-2, 10-8.
In the women’s singles, Ushna overpowered Sheeza Sajid 6-1, 6-2. Rising star Hamza Roman took the boys’ under-18 crown, routing Abdul Basit 6-0, 6-2, while Zunaisha Noor won the girls’ under-18 event with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Soha Ali.
Other winners were:
• Boys U-14: Razik Sultan bt Muhammad Muaz 6-1, 6-2
• Girls U-14: Bismal Zia bt Aimen Rehan 6-3, 6-1
• Girls U-12: Khadija Khalil bt Eman Shahbaz 6-1, 6-3
• Boys U-12: Muhammad Ayan bt Muhammad Muaz 6-3, 6-4
Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.
He joined Aisam and PTF secretary general Col. Zia-ud-din Tufail in handing out prizes to the winners.
A large number of tennis fans, coaches and former players attended the event.
Recent Stories
Tennis: Muzammil, Ushna claim titles as Independence Day tournament ends
Pakistan to face Afghanistan in Tri-series opener on Friday
Regional economy will boost with the development of RRR economic zones; DG RDA
Supreme Court dismisses accused's pre-arrest bail
Protection of stored wheat stock vital in flood hit districts
2-member gang busted, 2 stolen motorcycles recovered
Pakistan to establish AI regulatory sandboxes & national compute grid
Herbiotics Magnesium Glycinate: The Most Absorbable Form of Magnesium
SECP initiates key collaboration with stakeholders
Bani robbery case accused nabbed
RWMC finalizes arrangements for Eid Milad(SAW)procession
SAPM Haroon chairs with DRAP on insulin production
More Stories From Sports
-
Tennis: Muzammil, Ushna claim titles as Independence Day tournament ends2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to face Afghanistan in Tri-series opener on Friday2 minutes ago
-
Orientation Coaching Courses from Aug 297 hours ago
-
Pakistan announces 15-member squad for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 20253 days ago
-
NBP blocks PWLF's bank account on PSB request5 days ago
-
Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defeat against South Africa5 days ago
-
Pak team departs for ATF final5 days ago
-
Shafique Raja nominated as spokesperson for PSB6 days ago
-
Pakistan Shaheens beat Nepal in last-ball thriller6 days ago
-
Yasir Sultan dedicates bronze medal to Pakistan, vows to aim for gold6 days ago
-
Pakistan’s Firasat, Ejaz win bodybuilding golds in Thailand6 days ago
-
Zia Mashwani to compete in Road to BRAVE 1006 days ago