Tennis: Muzammil, Ushna Claim Titles As Independence Day Tournament Ends

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 28, 2025 | 07:11 PM

Muzammil Murtaza and Ushna Suhail won the top singles titles as the Pakistan Independence Day National Ranking Tennis Tournament concluded at the PTF Complex in Islamabad on Thursday

Muzammil beat veteran Aqeel Khan in the men’s singles final after the 44-year-old retired following a tight first set tie-break.

Aqeel later teamed up with Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi to win the men’s doubles, defeating Barkatullah and Yousaf Khalil 4-6, 6-2, 10-8.

In the women’s singles, Ushna overpowered Sheeza Sajid 6-1, 6-2. Rising star Hamza Roman took the boys’ under-18 crown, routing Abdul Basit 6-0, 6-2, while Zunaisha Noor won the girls’ under-18 event with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Soha Ali.

Other winners were:

• Boys U-14: Razik Sultan bt Muhammad Muaz 6-1, 6-2

• Girls U-14: Bismal Zia bt Aimen Rehan 6-3, 6-1

• Girls U-12: Khadija Khalil bt Eman Shahbaz 6-1, 6-3

• Boys U-12: Muhammad Ayan bt Muhammad Muaz 6-3, 6-4

Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

He joined Aisam and PTF secretary general Col. Zia-ud-din Tufail in handing out prizes to the winners.

A large number of tennis fans, coaches and former players attended the event.

