PSB issues warning to PNF over false gold medal claim

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan sports board (PSB) has issued a formal warning to Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) for misrepresenting facts regarding the Asian Youth Netball Championship 2025, held in Korea.

According to a PSB office order, verification from the Asian Netball Federation confirmed that no gold medal was awarded, though Pakistan secured an overall 6th position in the event.

The PSB termed PNF’s claim as ‘misrepresentation of facts for pecuniary advantage.

The federation has been strictly warned against projecting false achievements in future, with the order cautioning that stronger sanctions will follow in case of repeat violations.

The PNF has been given the right to appeal the decision within 30 days before the PSB’s Dispute Resolution Section.

This action was taken with the approval of the Director General PSB Muhammad Yasir Pirzada and formally communicated to the President PNF.

