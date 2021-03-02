UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wheelchair Handball Champion Trophy Starts At UAF

Muhammad Rameez 39 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 08:59 PM

Wheelchair Handball Champion Trophy starts at UAF

First National Three-Day Wheelchair Handball Champion Trophy on Tuesday began at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :First National Three-Day Wheelchair Handball Champion Trophy on Tuesday began at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

The event was organized by the Directorate of Sports UAF in which teams from all provinces of the country are taking part.

Addressing the inaugural session of the championship, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer said that special people can play a very active role in any society. He added that the Department of Sports UAF has set a new milestone by hosting this match for the special people.

He stressed upon the need to create opportunities in all fields for special persons to showcase their talents. He said that special people who take part in sports can make a beautiful journey of rehabilitation with their will power.

He lauded the spirit of the special players participating in the tournament and said that in the current age of social media, these special players serve as an example for healthy youngsters who confined them to computer, laptop and mobile phone lights. He hoped that such activities would inspire youth to participate in physical activities.

Dr. Asif Tanveer said that the university is providing various facilities for special students including construction of ramps for access to the upper floors and wheelchairs for them to take them from classrooms to other places.

Chairman Sports board Dr. Farooq Ahmed, Chief Hall Warden Dr. Muhammad Yaseen, Principal Officer Estate Dr. Javed Akhtar, Assistant Director Sports Ashiq Rasool, Farooq Iqbal and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sports Mobile Social Media Event All From University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Flour mills bound for quality flour provision

36 seconds ago

US Imposes Sanctions on 7 Russian Officials, 14 En ..

37 seconds ago

Japanese Woman Dies After Pfizer Vaccination, Expe ..

39 seconds ago

Pak willing to train Qatar armed forces: Zubaida J ..

4 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

4 minutes ago

US stocks pull back after Monday rally

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.