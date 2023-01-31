Wolf Pack Club lifts title of COMBAXX Karachi Powerlifting Championship

In a superb display of talent, the Wolf Pack Club won 4 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medals to lift the title of the COMBAXX Karachi Powerlifting Championship organized by the Pakistan Powerlifting Federation and Karachi Division Powerlifting Association with the support of Combaxx Sports at Beach View Club here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ):In a superb display of talent, the Wolf Pack Club won 4 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medals to lift the title of the COMBAXX Karachi Powerlifting Championship organized by the Pakistan Powerlifting Federation and Karachi Division Powerlifting Association with the support of Combaxx Sports at Beach View Club here on Tuesday.

Energetics Club emerged as the ultimate runners-up by winning 3 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze medals while Karachi Gymkhana won 1 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medal to secure third place in the championship.

The winners' Wolf Pack Club got a total of 92 points while the runners-up Energetics Club got 87 points and Karachi Gymkhana secured 31 points.

More than 60 powerlifters participated in this high-profile Push and Pull Powerlifting Championship.

Shehroze won in the 59kg category while Sarmad won in the 66kg category, Muhammad Taha in 74kg, Ahmad Irfan in 83 kg, Muhammad Jahangir in 93 kg, Nasruminullah in 105 kg, Nadir Khan in 120 kg, and Murad Ikram in plus 120 kg wins the gold medal.

On the occasion of prize distribution, Chief Guest CEO Combaxx Sports Omar Saeed, Rashid Malik of Pakistan Powerlifting Federation, Advisor Powerlifting Athar Kamran Butt, Director Combaxx Sports Taimur Saeed and General Manager Zubair Macha were also present on the occasion.

Chief Guest Omar Saeed said powerlifting sports are gaining popularity among the youth which is a good augury and added that physical fitness is very important in this sport.

"Karachi Powerlifting Association has taken an important step by successfully organizing the championship, which will prove to be a milestone for the promotion of powerlifting in the coming times, he said, adding, Our organization is providing international standard products for international events and inter-provincial and inter-divisional tournaments, training courses and coaching clinics, including national and inter-provincial championships held in Pakistan, for sports federations and associations, quality and international standard kits and sports equipment are supplied and provided at discounted prices for the sake of promotion of sports, he concluded.

Rashid Malik thanked the sponsors of the championship especially Combaxx Sports and JS Bank for their great support to popularize and promote the sport of powerlifting in the country and introduce young athletes to this sport with unwavering support.