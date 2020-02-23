UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Champion Marquez Admits Shoulder Injury Worry

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 09:00 AM

World champion Marquez admits shoulder injury worry

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :World motorcycling champion Marc Marquez admitted Saturday that his long-standing shoulder problem hampered his performance on the opening day of pre-season testing on Saturday.

Honda rider Marquez, a six-time champion in the sport's elite class, was sixth fastest at the Losail track, 0.361sec behind the Suzuki of Spanish compatriot Alex Rins.

Marquez underwent surgery on his right shoulder last November after a fall in testing in Jerez, aggravating an injury originally picked up at last year's Malaysian Grand Prix.

"Today we started well but I am struggling a bit more than in Malaysia (at a recent test) with my shoulder," said Marquez.

"In the long corners here, especially the long right handers, I feel my shoulder.

"As always, Qatar is not an easy circuit for us and we're aiming to be as strong as possible.

" Qatar will host the world championship season-opener on March 8.

It was a day to forget for the Marquez family with younger brother Alex, promoted to the Honda MotoGP team this season, down in 21st place from 22 riders.

That was over two seconds off the leading Suzuki.

"I have been feeling a little sick," said 2019 Moto2 world champion Alex.

"It's nothing serious but I do not have my full power and in MotoGP you need to be at your best.

"I had a crash today. This is how you find the limit as a rookie so I'm not focusing on it." Rins was joined at the top of the time charts by Suzuki teammate Joan Mir.

Yamaha's Maverick Vinales was third, completing a Spanish top three.

Seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi was seventh fastest, one place ahead of Fabio Quartararo who will replace the veteran Italian at the Yamaha factory team in 2021.

Related Topics

World Qatar Honda Malaysia March November 2019 Family From Suzuki Best Top

Recent Stories

Federal Tax Authority boosts preparations ahead of ..

8 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah honours winners of &#039;Sultan A ..

9 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns winners of 7th Internati ..

9 hours ago

Saudi Aramco announces regulatory approval of the ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Mianwali on Su ..

10 hours ago

SUP president for thorough investigation into part ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.