UrduPoint.com

Young Star School Wins Wazir Bagh Inter-School Tug-of-War Competition

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 07:32 PM

Young Star School wins Wazir Bagh Inter-School Tug-of-War competition

Young Star School clinched the trophy of the Government Higher Secondary School Wazir Bagh Tug-of-War Competitions held here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Young Star School clinched the trophy of the Government Higher Secondary School Wazir Bagh Tug-of-War Competitions held here on Saturday.

Former District Member UC-21 Iftikhar Ali was the chief guest on the occasion.

President of Provincial Tug of War Association Taj Mohammad, Technical Officers Ejaz Mohammad, Iqbal Hussain, Uzair Mohammad, Arshad Ali and Ashraf Khan were also present in the competition held at Wazir Bagh in which eight school teams participated.

In the final, Young Star defeated Peshawar Zalmi 2-1.

Talking to media on the occasion, Taj Muhammad Khan, President, Provincial Tug of War thanked the Directorate of sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said that an Under-16 Talent Hunt program has been launched in the districts with the aim of not only promoting the sport of Tug-of-War but also bringing in new talent.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Young Bagh Arshad Ali Media Government Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

UN says Taliban to announce plans for girls' educa ..

UN says Taliban to announce plans for girls' education 'soon'

4 minutes ago
 CJ Sindh High Court planted sapling in Distt & Ses ..

CJ Sindh High Court planted sapling in Distt & Sessions Courts Larkana

4 minutes ago
 Ban on pillion riding in Kohat

Ban on pillion riding in Kohat

10 minutes ago
 Peace in Afghanistan vital for progress, prosperit ..

Peace in Afghanistan vital for progress, prosperity of whole region. Asad Qaisar ..

10 minutes ago
 Two dacoit gang busted

Two dacoit gang busted

10 minutes ago
 CPWB rescues 126 beggar kids

CPWB rescues 126 beggar kids

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.