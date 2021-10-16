Young Star School wins Wazir Bagh Inter-School Tug-of-War competition

Young Star School clinched the trophy of the Government Higher Secondary School Wazir Bagh Tug-of-War Competitions held here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Young Star School clinched the trophy of the Government Higher Secondary School Wazir Bagh Tug-of-War Competitions held here on Saturday.

Former District Member UC-21 Iftikhar Ali was the chief guest on the occasion.

President of Provincial Tug of War Association Taj Mohammad, Technical Officers Ejaz Mohammad, Iqbal Hussain, Uzair Mohammad, Arshad Ali and Ashraf Khan were also present in the competition held at Wazir Bagh in which eight school teams participated.

In the final, Young Star defeated Peshawar Zalmi 2-1.

Talking to media on the occasion, Taj Muhammad Khan, President, Provincial Tug of War thanked the Directorate of sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said that an Under-16 Talent Hunt program has been launched in the districts with the aim of not only promoting the sport of Tug-of-War but also bringing in new talent.