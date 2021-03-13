UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Leak In Russia's ISS Zvezda Module Still Unresolved Despite 2 Cracks Being Sealed Off

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 04:42 PM

Air Leak in Russia's ISS Zvezda Module Still Unresolved Despite 2 Cracks Being Sealed Off

The air leak from the intermediate chamber of the Russian Zvezda module of the International Space Station (ISS) is still unresolved, despite two cracks being sealed off, according to the call between the ISS crew and the ground control broadcast by NASA on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) The air leak from the intermediate chamber of the Russian Zvezda module of the International Space Station (ISS) is still unresolved, despite two cracks being sealed off, according to the call between the ISS crew and the ground control broadcast by NASA on Saturday.

At about 07:00 GMT on Saturday, ISS cosmonaut Sergei Ryzhikov told a specialist at the Mission Control Center, located near Moscow, that the pressure in the intermediate chamber of the Zvezda module was 678 millimeters of mercury.

The pressure stood at 730 millimeters of mercury on Friday evening, right after the hatch of the compartment was closed. Thus, the pressure in the chamber decreased by 52 millimeters of mercury over 11.5 hours.

A small air leak was first detected at the ISS in September 2019. Russian cosmonauts have since found two rips in the access section to the Zvezda module and sealed them both in March 2021. According to Russia's space agency Roscosmos, the air leak poses no threat to the ISS crew.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Chamber March September 2019 From

Recent Stories

DPO suspends SHO, four policemen of Beer police ..

1 minute ago

Opponents of Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan Hol ..

1 minute ago

RDA to develop special economic zones in all tehsi ..

1 minute ago

Four arrested in rape attempt case in lahore

1 minute ago

Infinix customers can now win Rs. 300,000 from Not ..

30 minutes ago

Meillard leads Pinturault in Slovenia giant slalom ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.