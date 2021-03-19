Celebrate Pakistan Day with HUAWEI Petal Search

Petal search, as the name implies is a search widget, designed by HUAWEI to help you in locating your favorite apps and performing searches

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th March, 2021) Petal search, as the name implies is a search widget, designed by HUAWEI to help you in locating your favorite apps and performing searches. The search widget can be dragged and dropped to your Huawei phone’s home screen or be installed on other android device through installing HUAWEI AppGallery. It is an efficient way to stay updated with the daily news, weather forecast, prayer timings, live sport scores and schedules along with much more. What makes this widget truly intelligent is the capabilities it offers to the end user like news, images, shopping, videos, and music searches – and now, a facility to celebrate Pakistan Day.

What does Petal Search Offer?

While petal search is relatively new in Pakistan, it is safe to say that one should not undermine the potential it has to offer. Firstly, you can benefit from the “for you” page, a personalized and customizable display of all that which is relevant to you. You can manage your interests and share content of your liking. On special occasions, such as Yaum-e-Pakistan, discover content that showcases the relevance of Pakistan Day, 23rd March. Read about how it came to be, the events that preceded it and how it all unfolded via Wikipedia quick search results using Petal search. Moreover, enjoy documentaries and music that is relevant to Pakistan resolution day with just a click, all sorted and arrange for you.

Secondly, you can use the search features to explore apps, news, in apps, images, videos, hotels, shopping, flights and more, “all” at once. Moreover, you can modify your tool box to show weather, specific time zones, timers and stopwatch, calendar, prayer timings, calculators, unit conversions, translations and more.

The petal search widget is easily visible, located on the main screen, allowing you quick and easy access to open concerned tools directly. Petal search also mentions top app recommendation, allowing you to stay updated with the top apps frequently, and providing easy access with one touch download.

Thirdly, enjoy enhanced connectivity. You can access Petal search within HUAWEI browser, and install petal search in your device if it isn’t available already. Another way of downloading the petal search widget is through HUAWEI AppGallery. You can also use this widget to keep your apps updated, installing this widget will ensure that your apps remain secured and updated.

Availability of Petal Search

Currently, the search tool lists apps from multiple sources - always listing the source origin. Huawei’s AppGallery is completely integrated into the widget and any apps already available in the AppGallery will appear at the top of any search in the new tool.

Created in partnership with global search engine leaders, the Petal Search Widget – Find Apps brings together the best in hardware-based security and safety technologies, combined with the unparalleled privacy standards set by these leading privacy-by-design search engines, to ensure the highest standards of data privacy and security for Huawei users.

The Petal Search Widget – Find Apps currently supports more than 40 languages and is available in 45 countries and regions, with plans for wider rollout to even more countries in the future. It is now available to download from the AppGallery by simply searching for Petal Search – Find Apps.