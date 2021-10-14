UrduPoint.com

China Launches First Solar Exploration Satellite

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 05:26 PM

China launches first solar exploration satellite

China sent its first solar exploration satellite into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province at 6:51 p.m. Thursday (Beijing Time)

TAIYUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :China sent its first solar exploration satellite into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province at 6:51 p.m. Thursday (Beijing Time).

The satellite was launched aboard a Long March-2D rocket and entered its planned orbit successfully.

Ten small satellites including an orbital atmospheric density detection experimental satellite and a commercial meteorological detection constellation experimental satellite were also sent into space using the same carrier rocket.It was the 391st flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

Related Topics

China Long March Taiyuan Beijing Same From Satellites P

Recent Stories

Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s sto ..

Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s stolen watch and arrest three sus ..

7 minutes ago
 The female fashion designer, determined to do some ..

The female fashion designer, determined to do something in the world of fashion ..

11 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039 ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039;Unity in Diversity&#039; exhi ..

16 minutes ago
 Inter-district boys, girls athletics championship ..

Inter-district boys, girls athletics championship played

5 minutes ago
 UK records highest daily corona-virus cases since ..

UK records highest daily corona-virus cases since mid-July

3 minutes ago
 Govt dedicated to preservation of trees; every tre ..

Govt dedicated to preservation of trees; every tree being saved: PM Imran Kha

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.