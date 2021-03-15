UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Plans To Build Research Station On Moon's South Pole

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 11:26 PM

China plans to build research station on moon's south pole

China has completed feasibility studies of the fourth phase of its lunar exploration program and is expected to build an international lunar research station on the moon's south pole in the future, said Wu Weiren, the chief designer of China's lunar exploration program

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ):China has completed feasibility studies of the fourth phase of its lunar exploration program and is expected to build an international lunar research station on the moon's south pole in the future, said Wu Weiren, the chief designer of China's lunar exploration program.

In an interview with China Space News, Wu said that three missions are planned for the fourth phase of the lunar exploration program. The program includes the retrieval of lunar samples from the south pole by Chang'e-6, a detailed survey of the moon's south pole resources by Chang'e-7, and the testing of key technologies in preparation for the construction of the lunar research station by Chang'e-8.

Wu explained that there may be a polar day and night on the moon's south pole, like Earth's north and south poles.

The moon's rotation period is equal to its revolution period, both of which are 28 days. Therefore, there may be more than 180 consecutive days of light on the moon's south pole, which would be highly convenient for astronauts carrying out scientific research.

On Tuesday, China and Russia signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to build an international scientific research station on the moon.

Wu said that within the MOU framework, China and Russia would use their experience in space science, research and development, and their space equipment and technology. The two countries will jointly formulate a road-map for the construction of an international lunar research station, carrying out close cooperation in the planning, demonstration, design, development, implementation and operation of the project, Wu noted.

Related Topics

Technology Russia China May From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Palestinians condemn Kosovo's embassy in Jerusalem ..

11 minutes ago

Biden's immigration policy takes heat as migrant l ..

11 minutes ago

Foreign Interference in Syria Must End to Allow fo ..

11 minutes ago

EU Lawmaker Urges France to Team Up With Russia to ..

11 minutes ago

Govt wants to strengthen national institutions: Al ..

11 minutes ago

White House Has Reached Out to N. Korea, Received ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.