UrduPoint.com

China Successfully Launches Lab Module To Tiangong Space Station - State Media

Daniyal Sohail Published October 31, 2022 | 07:57 PM

China Successfully Launches Lab Module to Tiangong Space Station - State Media

The Mengtian laboratory module was launched to China's Tiangong orbital station on Monday and successfully reached its target orbit, as broadcast by China Central Television

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) The Mengtian laboratory module was launched to China's Tiangong orbital station on Monday and successfully reached its target orbit, as broadcast by China Central Television.

The launch took place at 3:37 p.m. local time (07:37 GMT) from the Wenchang Space Launch Site on Hainan using the Long March 5 carrier rocket.

The module separated from the carrier rocket and entered the target orbit about 8 minutes after the launch.

Mengtian will be the second and final laboratory module on the Chinese orbital station, and the equipment it carries will be used to study microgravity and conduct experiments in fluid physics, materials science, combustion science and basic physics.

The construction of the multi-module Tiangong space station officially began in April 2021, when the Tianhe core module was successfully launched into orbit. The main module is equipped with two docking ports for experimental compartments, as well as three docking ports for manned and cargo ships.

Another lab module, Wentian, successfully docked to the Chinese space station in July.

Tiangong will be considered fully complete when the Mengtian lab cabin module attaches to it, after which the station will become T-shaped and weigh about 66 tonnes. The station can host up to six people at the same time during a crew rotation change. The operational life of the station is 15 years and should end in 2038.

Related Topics

China Long March Same April July TV From P

Recent Stories

US Department of Energy 'Very Concerned' About Thr ..

US Department of Energy 'Very Concerned' About Threats to European Energy Infras ..

2 minutes ago
 Iran Calls German Initiative to Blacklist Elite Tr ..

Iran Calls German Initiative to Blacklist Elite Troops Unlawful - Foreign Minist ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Completes Conscription Under Partial Mobili ..

Russia Completes Conscription Under Partial Mobilization - Defense Ministry

5 minutes ago
 Incidences of suicides in G-B on rise for last two ..

Incidences of suicides in G-B on rise for last two decades: Chief Secretary GB

6 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of killing incident

IGP takes notice of killing incident

6 minutes ago
 KP CM directs authorities to workout modalities to ..

KP CM directs authorities to workout modalities to declare mines & minerals sect ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.