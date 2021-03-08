UrduPoint.com
China To Revise Law To Promote Sci-tech Innovation

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :China's top legislature will revise the Law on Scientific and Technological Progress in 2021 to stimulate scientific and technological innovation, according to a work report.

The annual work report of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee was submitted Monday to the ongoing fourth session of the 13th NPC for deliberation.

More Stories From Technology

