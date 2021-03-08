China To Revise Law To Promote Sci-tech Innovation
BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :China's top legislature will revise the Law on Scientific and Technological Progress in 2021 to stimulate scientific and technological innovation, according to a work report.
The annual work report of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee was submitted Monday to the ongoing fourth session of the 13th NPC for deliberation.