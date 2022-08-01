Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to Offer Splendid Customer Services in Pakistan

In an effort to provide our customers with a superior purchase and after-sales experience, vivo, a leading global smartphone brand has expanded its customer services in Pakistan

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022) In an effort to provide our customers with a superior purchase and after-sales experience, vivo, a leading global smartphone brand has expanded its customer services in Pakistan. vivo has introduced a number of initiatives in Pakistan with the goal of improving the customer experience for local users.

vivo marks the 21st of every month as an after-sales service day specially designated for its customers to avail advantage of free services like smartphone cleaning & disinfecting, system recovery & software upgrades, 1-Hour Flash Repairs, maintenance free of labor costs, protective stickers applied and much more. The brand is not just committed to delivering top-notch technology but also ensuring that every customer has a positive shopping and after-sales experience.

As a youth-oriented brand, vivo strives to support its customers at every step of smartphone usage with a special focus on after-sales services. With 17 customer service centres spread across Pakistan, consumers can easily locate their nearest centre where vivo’s trained employees offer the best solutions to customers’ problems and resolve the issues in full transparency.

Customers can also call the dedicated hotline to resolve their queries in real-time and take advantage of special discounts offered by the brand. Following the Benfen philosophy, vivo aims to support and empower consumers relying on smartphones for their work and businesses with ease of buying and provide them with seamless access to cutting-edge technologies.



Speaking about the numerous facilities offered to customers, Mr. Kevin Jiang, Customer Services Director at vivo Pakistan, said, "As a customer-centric brand, vivo strives to ensure end-to-end customer safety and convenience with a hassle-free shopping experience. Our consumers have responded positively to our initiatives in the past, and we are glad to have delivered an enjoyable shopping experience for vivo smartphone buyers in Pakistan. We aim to provide our consumers with superior products and services while resolving their queries in a rapid and efficient manner. We are happy that our sales services’ benefits are enjoyed by local users, and we assure that vivo will continue to innovate for the benefit of people.

Here are some of the initiatives launched by vivo for their customers to avail:

vivo Customer Service Centre:

At present, vivo has 17 customer service centres all over Pakistan. In all vivo service centres, issues related to any vivo smartphone are resolved swiftly while customers can relax and enjoy vivo’s refreshment and handheld fidget toys services. The brand is ensuring advanced facilities and services to welcome customers and ensure utmost satisfaction.

vivo Service Day:

Celebrated on the 21st of every month, it is one of the most sought-after days in the country. The initiative was launched in 2020 to improve the customer experience for vivo smartphone users and has been very successful since then. As part of the vivo Service Day, customers can take advantage of free after-sales services such as: cleaning and disinfecting of the smartphone, system recovery & software upgrade, 1-Hour Flash Repair, maintenance without any labor cost, and avail protective stickers.

Call Center:

At the call centre, vivo’s experienced customer service team works diligently to address Facebook and e-mail inquiries. The brand strives to provide customers with a quick response time and the customers receive prompt and efficient responses to their queries. vivo's on-call hotline number 0800-00111 is accessible for customers to ask questions about their smartphones. The number is functional from 9:00AM to 6:00PM barring public holidays.

Customer Support via WhatsApp:

vivo also offers its customer support remotely through WhatsApp to offer instant and contactless support to customers’ queries across Pakistan. Consumers can contact the customer service team on WhatsApp support number: +92 42 35710132. The chat service is active Monday to Saturday from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm, excluding public holidays.

Refreshment Services:

To ensure customers’ happiness, vivo offers Refreshment Service at all vivo official service centres. All the walk-in customers can enjoy this value-added service each working day from 12pm to 3pm.