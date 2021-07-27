UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyber Attack Hits South Africa's Port Terminals

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 02:14 PM

Cyber attack hits South Africa's port terminals

South Africa's state-owned logistics firm Transnet says its main port terminals have been hit by a major cyber attack, prompting it to turn to a rarely-invoked clause releasing it from liability

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :South Africa's state-owned logistics firm Transnet says its main port terminals have been hit by a major cyber attack, prompting it to turn to a rarely-invoked clause releasing it from liability.

In a letter to its customers, dated Monday, the company said it was declaring force majeure -- a clause that prevents a party from fulfilling a contract because of external and unforeseen circumstances.

It said it had "experienced an act of cyber-attack, security intrusion and sabotage, which resulted in the disruption of.

.. normal processes and functions." The attack has affected ports in Durban -- the busiest in sub-Saharan Africa -- as well as Cape Town, Port Elizabeth and Ngqura, Transnet said in the "confidential" notice seen by AFP on Tuesday.

The attack began on July 22 but continued, forcing the firm to switch to manual systems.

"Operations at the container terminals are still running albeit slower than expected," it said.

Related Topics

Africa Attack Company Port Elizabeth Durban Cape Town July From

Recent Stories

46 Afghan soldiers including five officers amicabl ..

7 minutes ago

GDA issues advisory for tourists in wake of Monsoo ..

36 seconds ago

NHMP upgraded toll-free Helpline 130

41 seconds ago

EU calls for quick return to 'stability' in Tunisi ..

3 minutes ago

Arms smuggling bid foiled in Kohat

3 minutes ago

ChiNext Index closes lower Tuesday

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.