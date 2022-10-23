First Satellite of Russian Sfera Constellation Put Into Orbit - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) The Russian Skif-D satellite, the first orbital spacecraft from the Sfera (Sphere) multi-satellite orbital constellation, was successfully put into orbit after the Saturday launch, a spokesperson of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos told journalists.

A Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying the Skif-D satellite and three Gonets-M communications satellites was launched from the Vostochny cosmodrome on October 22, at 22:57 Moscow time (19:57 GMT).

"Separation of all the satellites was completed," a Roscosmos spokesperson told journalists several hours after the launch.