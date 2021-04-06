UrduPoint.com
Germany's Maas Seeks International Partners To Take On Tech Giants

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The German foreign minister has told the Handelsblatt daily that he is looking to build an alliance of global powers with whom to regulate digital platforms like Facebook.

"The EU will not be able to guarantee safe online communication on its own. To do this, we need strong partners," Heiko Maas was quoted as saying in an article published Tuesday.

The Foreign Office set up a "digital policy lab" together with a British think-tank ISD to promote cooperation among regulators from Germany, the EU and the US.

"Many people have realized that our values need to be protected online and are joining calls for international coordination," Maas said.

A discussion paper seen by the Handelsblatt proposes government regulation of algorithms that determine who sees what content on social media.

Maas explained that the end goal was to find a way for governments to create a "liberal-democratic internet" through regulation and improving its resilience to "hybrid threats," such as disinformation.

