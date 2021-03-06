Huawei Delegation lauded the efforts of the MoIT Regarding digitalization

President of Huawei Middle East Region, Mr. Charles Yang called on Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque and discussed matters of mutual interest

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06rd March, 2021) President of Huawei Middle East Region, Mr. Charles Yang called on Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque and discussed matters of mutual interest. The Huawei delegation lauded the efforts of the minister regarding digitalization, Mr. Syed Amin Ul Haque said that: “Steps are underway by the government for connectivity and provision of internet services across the country for 5G network in coming years.”

Federal Secretary for Ministry of IT and TelecommunicationMr. Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui,Deputy Secretary, Aftab Rasheed,Director Telecom, Jehanzeb Ahmed were also present from the Ministry’s side.President of Middle East Enterprise Business department, David Shi, Huawei Pakistan CEO, Mr. Mark Meng, Deputy CEO, Ahmed Bilal Masud were also present at the occasion.

Furthermore, both sides discussed the 1,000 officers training program initiative, in which a 1,000 of the ministries officers would be given ICT knowledge training by Huawei’s industry leading teams to help increase their ICT skill. The Minister appreciated Huawei’s effort for the training program.

President Huawei Middle East, Charles Yang said, “The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has Huawei’s full support, with the help of our secure and leading solutions, we can help Pakistan realize digital transformation, especially benefittingthe people from rural areas.”

Both sides also discussed possibilities of future collaboration including the development of an innovation lab and other programs.