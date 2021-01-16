UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

January 2021’s Biggest Launch, OPPO Reno5 Is Now Available In The Market For All The Photography Enthusiasts Out There

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 12:45 PM

January 2021’s Biggest Launch, OPPO Reno5 is Now Available in the Market for all the Photography Enthusiasts out there

OPPO, the smartphone brand marks another milestone with the latest launch of OPPO Reno5 online. The futuristic new iteration of the Reno series is now available in the market and online for purchase

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020) OPPO, the smartphone brand marks another milestone with the latest launch of OPPO Reno5 online. The futuristic new iteration of the Reno series is now available in the market and online for purchase. OPPO Reno5 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM are available for PKR 59,999 allowing users to “Picture Life Together”.

Reno5 features AI Mixed Portrait, Dual-View Video, and AI Highlight Video – industry-leading features which use intelligent light detection to combine OPPO’s advanced algorithms to enable you to quickly capture professional-quality videos with ease. In addition to these cutting-edge videography features the latest Reno5 is also equipped with ultra-fast 50W Flash Charge, ColorOS11.1, and a stunning 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz Refresh Rate.


Specifications OPPO Reno5
Appearance Weight: about 171g
Height: about 159.1mm
Width: about 73.3mm
Thickness: about 7.7mm (Starry Black); about 7.8mm (Fantasy Silver)
Screen Size: 6.4"(16.33cm)
Screen Ratio: 91.7%
Resolution: 2400 x 1080 (FHD+)
Refresh Rate: 90Hz
Color Fantasy Silver and Starry Black
Camera
Rear Sensor: 64MP Quad-cam setup
Front Sensor: 44MP
Battery
4220mAh/16.33Wh (Min)4310mAh/16.67Wh (Type）Lithium-ion polymer battery

Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 720G
Core Hardware
8GB RAM +128GB ROM
OS ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.0
Product size and weight may vary by configuration, manufacturing process and measurements

Related Topics

Reno Pakistani Rupee May Oppo Silver Market Weight

Recent Stories

Trump's Accounts on Facebook, Instagram Unblocked ..

14 minutes ago

Disarray as two test positive for virus on Austral ..

14 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz reaches judicial complex to see Shehb ..

28 minutes ago

4 die, seven injured after group of men opened fir ..

19 minutes ago

Hurriyat forum condemns fresh arrest spree in IIOJ ..

19 minutes ago

Coronavirus kills 45 more deaths due to COVID-19 d ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.