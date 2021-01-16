- Home
- Technology
- News
- January 2021’s Biggest Launch, OPPO Reno5 is Now Available in the Market for all the Photography E ..
January 2021’s Biggest Launch, OPPO Reno5 Is Now Available In The Market For All The Photography Enthusiasts Out There
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 12:45 PM
OPPO, the smartphone brand marks another milestone with the latest launch of OPPO Reno5 online. The futuristic new iteration of the Reno series is now available in the market and online for purchase
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020) OPPO, the smartphone brand marks another milestone with the latest launch of OPPO Reno5 online. The futuristic new iteration of the Reno series is now available in the market and online for purchase. OPPO Reno5 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM are available for PKR 59,999 allowing users to “Picture Life Together”.
Reno5 features AI Mixed Portrait, Dual-View Video, and AI Highlight Video – industry-leading features which use intelligent light detection to combine OPPO’s advanced algorithms to enable you to quickly capture professional-quality videos with ease. In addition to these cutting-edge videography features the latest Reno5 is also equipped with ultra-fast 50W Flash Charge, ColorOS11.1, and a stunning 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz Refresh Rate.
Specifications OPPO Reno5
Appearance Weight: about 171g
Height: about 159.1mm
Width: about 73.3mm
Thickness: about 7.7mm (Starry Black); about 7.8mm (Fantasy Silver)
Screen Size: 6.4"(16.33cm)
Screen Ratio: 91.7%
Resolution: 2400 x 1080 (FHD+)
Refresh Rate: 90Hz
Color Fantasy Silver and Starry Black
Camera
Rear Sensor: 64MP Quad-cam setup
Front Sensor: 44MP
Battery
4220mAh/16.33Wh (Min)4310mAh/16.67Wh (Type）Lithium-ion polymer battery
Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 720G
Core Hardware
8GB RAM +128GB ROM
OS ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.0
Product size and weight may vary by configuration, manufacturing process and measurements