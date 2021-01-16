January 2021’s Biggest Launch, OPPO Reno5 is Now Available in the Market for all the Photography Enthusiasts out there

OPPO, the smartphone brand marks another milestone with the latest launch of OPPO Reno5 online. The futuristic new iteration of the Reno series is now available in the market and online for purchase

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020) OPPO, the smartphone brand marks another milestone with the latest launch of OPPO Reno5 online. The futuristic new iteration of the Reno series is now available in the market and online for purchase. OPPO Reno5 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM are available for PKR 59,999 allowing users to “Picture Life Together”.

Reno5 features AI Mixed Portrait, Dual-View Video, and AI Highlight Video – industry-leading features which use intelligent light detection to combine OPPO’s advanced algorithms to enable you to quickly capture professional-quality videos with ease. In addition to these cutting-edge videography features the latest Reno5 is also equipped with ultra-fast 50W Flash Charge, ColorOS11.1, and a stunning 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz Refresh Rate.



Specifications OPPO Reno5

Appearance Weight: about 171g

Height: about 159.1mm

Width: about 73.3mm

Thickness: about 7.7mm (Starry Black); about 7.8mm (Fantasy Silver)

Screen Size: 6.4"(16.33cm)

Screen Ratio: 91.7%

Resolution: 2400 x 1080 (FHD+)

Refresh Rate: 90Hz

Color Fantasy Silver and Starry Black

Camera

Rear Sensor: 64MP Quad-cam setup

Front Sensor: 44MP

Battery

4220mAh/16.33Wh (Min)4310mAh/16.67Wh (Type）Lithium-ion polymer battery

Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 720G

Core Hardware

8GB RAM +128GB ROM

OS ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.0

Product size and weight may vary by configuration, manufacturing process and measurements