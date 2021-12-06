Japan's space agency JAXA will announce a "major discovery" about asteroids in spring after analyzing dust from a space rock visited by a Japanese probe, media reported on Monday, citing a senior JAXA official

Samples collected by Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft from the asteroid Ryugu, which orbits the sun between Earth and Mars, came back last December and are being studied by six scientific teams.

JAXA plans to submit a paper on the findings to a major scientific journal, the Kyodo news agency cited Tomohiro Usui, the lead scientist behind the analysis, as saying at a news conference.

Thought to be the leftover building blocks of the solar system, asteroids may help scientists understand how it formed and, possibly, how life emerged.