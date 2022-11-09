Meta Platforms to lay off specific employees today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that Zuckerberg who was dejected over the company’s missteps as he had expected growth against the overstaffing.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2022) Meta Platforms will start laying off employees on Wednesday morning, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told hundreds of executives on Tuesday, the reports said.

Zuckerberg, who looked dejected in Tuesday’s meeting discussed the company ’s missteps. The people who were familiar with the development said that Zuckerberg had expected growth against overstaffing.

The reports suggested that Zuckerberg also discussed the broad cuts besides mentioning the recruiting and business teams as among those facing layoffs, the report said, adding an internal announcement of the company’s layoff plans is expected around 6 am Eastern time on Wednesday.

They add that the specific employees losing their jobs would be informed over the course of the morning.

Meta’s head of human resources, Lori Goler, said employees who lose their jobs would be provided with at least four months of salary as severance, said the reports, quoting the people familiar with the matter.

Meta reported more than 87,000 employees at the end of September.

The development came after Twitter laid off half its workforce across teams ranging from communications and content curation to product and engineering following Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover.

Earlier, Bloomberg had reported Twitter was reaching out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs, asking them to return.

Microsoft also laid off around 1,000 employees across several divisions in October, according to an Axios report.