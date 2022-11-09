UrduPoint.com

Meta Platforms To Lay Off Specific Employees Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 09, 2022 | 02:32 PM

Meta Platforms to lay off specific employees today

The latest reports say that Zuckerberg who was dejected over the company’s missteps as he had expected growth against the overstaffing.  

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2022) Meta Platforms will start laying off employees on Wednesday morning, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told hundreds of executives on Tuesday, the reports said.

Zuckerberg, who looked dejected in Tuesday’s meeting discussed the company ’s missteps. The people who were familiar with the development said that Zuckerberg had expected growth against overstaffing.

The reports suggested that Zuckerberg also discussed the broad cuts besides mentioning the recruiting and business teams as among those facing layoffs, the report said, adding an internal announcement of the company’s layoff plans is expected around 6 am Eastern time on Wednesday.

They add that the specific employees losing their jobs would be informed over the course of the morning.

Meta’s head of human resources, Lori Goler, said employees who lose their jobs would be provided with at least four months of salary as severance, said the reports, quoting the people familiar with the matter.

Meta reported more than 87,000 employees at the end of September.

The development came after Twitter laid off half its workforce across teams ranging from communications and content curation to product and engineering following Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover.

Earlier, Bloomberg had reported Twitter was reaching out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs, asking them to return.

Microsoft also laid off around 1,000 employees across several divisions in October, according to an Axios report.

Related Topics

Business Twitter Company Mark Zuckerberg September October From Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Pakistan Vs New Zealand semi-final T20 World Cup: ..

Pakistan Vs New Zealand semi-final T20 World Cup: Imran Khan extends good wishes ..

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan, France vows to work together to combat c ..

Pakistan, France vows to work together to combat climate change

39 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand win toss, opt to b ..

T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan urges Israel to allow UNRWA to discharge ..

Pakistan urges Israel to allow UNRWA to discharge its duties freely

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semi-Final New Zealand Vs. ..

T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semi-Final New Zealand Vs. Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Nation celebrates Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal's birt ..

Nation celebrates Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal's birthday

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.