Muslim Advocacy Group Sues Facebook Over Not Deleting 'Hate Speech' Content

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:23 PM

The civil rights organization Muslim Advocates said in a release on Tuesday that it has filed a lawsuit against Facebook for allegedly misleading Congress about removing "hate speech" content that violates its community standards

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The civil rights organization Muslim Advocates said in a release on Tuesday that it has filed a lawsuit against Facebook for allegedly misleading Congress about removing "hate speech" content that violates its community standards.

"Today, Muslim Advocates, Gupta Wessler PLLC and University of Chicago Law Professor Aziz Z. Huq filed a lawsuit alleging that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and other Facebook executives have deceived Congress and consumers by falsely stating that the company removes content that violates its standards and policies," the release said.

Muslim Advocates said Facebook's top executives have falsely testified in Congress and promised to civil rights leaders that they are removing content violating the company's norms and policies, and by not doing so violated the District of Columbia Consumer Protection Procedures Act.

According to the advocacy group, Facebook refused to delete "hate speech" and "hate groups" content from its network on multiple occasions despite being informed about such content by Muslim Advocates.

Muslim Advocates demands that Facebook stops misrepresenting that it is removing hate speech content and pay damages in the amount of $1,500 per violation but no more than $74,999.

The First Amendment to the Constitution guarantees the right of Americans to free speech and expression.

