Pakistan’s new best seller budget king realme 5 sold out with record breaking offline sale

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th October, 2019) Underscoring its “Dare to Leap” proposition in the market, realme, the fastest growing smartphone brand in Pakistan, recently launched realme 5 series the response of people to the launch of this phone has been absolutely overwhelming. realme 5 made a record breaking sold out first sale of 1100 units in the offline market.

The realme 5 is the latest budget king phone from the tech disruptor realme powered by Oppo. The classic numbers series has been a blockbuster and the biggest seller for the brand since their entry in to the market last year. The Realme 3 was so popular that it was completely short in the market with a consistent latent demand. To fulfil this gap the brand, known for rapidly generating cutting edge new products based on customer needs, obliged their fans yet again and offered the realme 5 within the same friendly price bracket but much more upgraded features. The response to the 4GB+ 64GB variant of this device was even more thunderous than expected and within less than a week of its arrival it’s completely sold out in the offline market. To keep up with the growing demand, the company is restocking 4GB/64GB model which costs PKR 25,999 in the coming week.

Whereas realme 5’s 3GB RAM/64GB storage variant is available online at exciting price point of PKR 23,999 andthe 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant is available at price of PKR 31,999 in the offline market. Customers can buy these other two variants in the meantime from both online and offline market.

realme introduced the budget king phone in the market on October 4, 2019, realme 5 is available in two new colors - Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple. Realme 5 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Mini-drop Full Screen display, which gives a larger field of view, provides excellent gaming, audio and video experience. With realme 5, the company has enhanced its diamond-cut design with holographic color and reflecting texture. It packs a brand-new image experience with an AI quad camera setup – 119° ultra wide-angle lens (8MP), main camera (12MP), portrait lens (2MP) and ultra macro lens (2MP), as well as an AI front camera (13MP). With a massive 5000 mAH battery for enjoying extra-long entertainment experience, realme 5 runs on Android 9.0 ColorOS 6.0 operating system. realme 5 offers best specifications amongst its competitor like Samsung A30, Oppo A5(2020), Vivo S1 and Huawei Y9 prime.

Since its entry into the Pakistani market less than 9 months ago, realme powered by Oppo, has already launched 5 products across different price segments from premium flagships to trendy mid-rangers, all designed particularly for the youth. They are also gearing up for the launch of their next products in the classic realme series in the coming months. realme is proving it has planned an even steeper growth trajectory than its parent company through a targeted focus on the youth.