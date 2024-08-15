Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2024 | 05:44 PM

PITB Celebrates 77th Independence Day with Flag Hoisting Ceremony

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) celebrated the 77th Independence Day with a flag hoisting ceremony at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP). The event was presided over by PITB Director General (DG) IT-Solutions Waqar Naeem Qureshi

PITB senior officials, including PITB DG Government Digital Services (GDS) Muhammad Waseem Bhatti, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Adil Iqbal Khan, Additional Director General (ADG) Admin Nisar Ahmed, ADG Software Engineering Wing Omar Salman, Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Nadia Riaz, Director HR Ahmed Adeel Sarwar, Director Development & Procurement Ata ur Rehman, Director Communication & Coordination Hasnain Iqbal, Director Operations GDS Aquil Khan, and Director Software I&D Badar Munir participated in the ceremony.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf emphasized the importance of unity and innovation in driving Pakistan’s progress.

He said, “As we celebrate this momentous day, we are reminded of our collective responsibility to contribute towards a prosperous and technologically advanced Pakistan. The youth and the IT sector are pivotal in this journey, and I urge everyone to continue their efforts with renewed zeal and patriotism.”

The PITB Admin wing and ASTP management organized the event, adorning the building and offices with festive buntings and balloons. Tenants of the building also participated, reflecting their patriotic spirit. The festivities included a spectacular fireworks display, lighting up the night sky in a dazzling tribute to the nation’s independence. The celebration concluded with prayers for the prosperity and peace of the beloved homeland.

