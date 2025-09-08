- Home
PITB Showcases Pakistan’s First Automated Fare Collection & Bus Scheduling System At Two-day International Transport Expo 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2025 | 04:43 PM
The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) showcased Pakistan’s first Automated Fare Collection & Bus Scheduling System (AFC-BSS) at the Punjab Government’s two-day International Transport Expo 2025, held at the Lahore Expo Center
Senior officials from PITB including Additional Directors Generals (ADGs) Syed Qasim Ifzal and Atif Hussain, Director Arsalan Manzoor and Senior Program Managers (SPMs) Haroon Hafeez and Awais Arshad were also present on the occasion.
The initiative was aimed at revolutionizing public mobility in Punjab by introducing a smart, cashless, and transparent system for commuters. Key features include the T-Cash Card, e-Transit Punjab App, Real-time Bus Scheduling, and Digital Ticketing Solutions, all designed to modernize public transport and ensure convenience for citizens.
In his message, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The Automated Fare Collection and Bus Scheduling System is setting a new benchmark for public transport. The initiative uses technology for citizen-centric solutions, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and ease of travel. Our vision is to empower every commuter with smarter choices and to contribute to building a modern, reliable, and tech-driven transport ecosystem for Punjab.”
The two-day International Transport Expo 2025 brought together leading national and international stakeholders from the fields of transport, mobility, safety, and technology. The Expo showcased innovative solutions and futuristic trends aimed at redefining the transport ecosystem.
