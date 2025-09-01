vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400

Vivo, a leading global technology brand, today announced that renowned actor and youth icon Khushhal Khan will serve as the official brand ambassador for its upcoming vivo Y400 smartphone

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st Sep, 2025) vivo, a leading global technology brand, today announced that renowned actor and youth icon Khushhal Khan will serve as the official brand ambassador for its upcoming vivo Y400 smartphone. The partnership reflects vivo’s commitment to inspiring young consumers with cutting-edge technology, innovation, and style.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mr. Muhammad Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Khushhal Khan to the vivo family as the ambassador for Y400. Khushhal’s vibrant personality, confidence, and strong connection with the younger generation perfectly mirror the spirit of the Y series. With the launch of Y400, we aim to empower users with powerful performance, bold design, and industry leading durability. We believe Khushhal’s influence will inspire consumers to explore all that the Y400 has to offer”

Expressing his excitement, Khushhal Khan shared:

“I am truly honored to join hands with vivo as the face of the Y400.

vivo has always stood out as a brand that inspires creativity, empowers self-expression, and connects deeply with its audiences. I look forward to representing a name that continues to shape trends and set new standards in the industry.”

The vivo Y400 is set to raise the bar for the Y series with features designed for today’s dynamic users. The device is all set to introduce industry leading IP68 and IP69 Dust and Water Resistance with underwater photography, redefining mobile imaging standards. Complementing this is a Flat-Frame Unibody Design that delivers both durability and modern aesthetics, alongside a 120Hz High-Brightness Ultra Vision AMOLED Display for a smooth, immersive viewing experience. To power it all, the Y400 houses a massive 6000mAh BlueVolt Battery, ensuring all-day reliability for work, play, and creativity.

Together with Khushhal Khan, vivo is set to make the Y400 a trendsetter in its category, delivering a perfect balance of innovation, performance, and design.