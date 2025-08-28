Open Menu

PTA Initiates Investigation Into Temu, Shein Following CCP Concerns

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 28, 2025 | 12:29 PM

PTA initiates investigation into Temu, Shein following CCP concerns

PTA officials say CCP raised concerns over possible violations of consumer protection laws, market practices and regulatory frameworks

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2025) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched an investigation into foreign e-commerce platforms Temu and Shein after receiving a formal letter from the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP).

The PTA officials said that the CCP raised concerns over possible violations of consumer protection laws, market practices, and regulatory frameworks.

The CCP’s communication highlighted multiple complaints against Temu including the sale of counterfeit or recycled products, lack of cash-on-delivery services, and inadequate local return facilities.

It also noted that domestic online sellers were facing losses due to the platform’s practices.

The officials added that complaints against Shein are relatively fewer but a preliminary review has been initiated.

The matter is now under examination, and the relevant authorities would decide in the coming days whether legal or technical restrictions should be imposed on the platforms.

