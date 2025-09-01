Open Menu

Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival In Lahore With Lucky Draws And Activities, Marking 300M Global Users Celebration

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2025 | 04:24 PM

realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Marking 300M Global Users Celebration

Realme, the fastest-growing youth-centric smartphone brand, successfully concluded its much-anticipated Fan Festival 828 in Lahore, creating unforgettable memories for fans from across the city

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st Sep, 2025) realme, the fastest-growing youth-centric smartphone brand, successfully concluded its much-anticipated Fan Festival 828 in Lahore, creating unforgettable memories for fans from across the city. As part of the brand’s 7th anniversary celebrations, the festival brought together hundreds of realme enthusiasts for an evening filled with fun, innovation, and community spirit.

To ensure maximum participation, realme arranged special fan buses that picked up attendees from different parts of Lahore and transported them to the venue. The evening offered a variety of engaging activities, interactive sessions, and entertainment designed exclusively for the realme Fans.

The most electrifying moment of the evening came during the lucky draw, where 3 fortunate fans walked away with brand-new realme Note 60 smartphones, sending waves of cheers and excitement across the venue. The winners’ celebrations added to the festive spirit, making the giveaway a truly unforgettable highlight of the event.

This year’s Fan Festival also reflected realme’s broader global achievements.

With over 300 million users worldwide, including millions in Pakistan, the brand has continued to strengthen its bond with young consumers through innovation and community engagement. Globally, realme showcased groundbreaking technologies at the 828 Fan Festival, including the industry-first 15,000mAh battery innovation and the world’s first AC Phone, the Chill Fan Phone, underlining its commitment to redefining the mobile experience.

Speaking at the event, realme representatives emphasized the brand’s dedication to celebrating its fans, stating that the 828 Fan Festival is not just about technology but also about creating shared experiences and rewarding the loyalty of its vibrant community.

The successful conclusion of the Fan Festival 828 once again reinforced realme’s position as a truly youth-driven brand in Pakistan, combining cutting-edge technology with unique fan-first experiences, and proving that no one understands the aspirations and lifestyle of young users better than realme.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Technology Mobile Young Event From Million

Recent Stories

realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with L ..

Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Mar ..

1 minute ago
 vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Amba ..

Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400

16 minutes ago
 BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During ..

BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Di ..

30 minutes ago
 PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Servi ..

PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance ..

34 minutes ago
 PFUJ two days FEC meeting

PFUJ two days FEC meeting

36 minutes ago
 Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award ..

Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously

4 hours ago
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and tr ..

Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class

4 hours ago
 China proposes establishment of SCO Development Ba ..

China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit

4 hours ago
 Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in P ..

Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Technology