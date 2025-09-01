- Home
Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival In Lahore With Lucky Draws And Activities, Marking 300M Global Users Celebration
Published September 01, 2025
Realme, the fastest-growing youth-centric smartphone brand, successfully concluded its much-anticipated Fan Festival 828 in Lahore, creating unforgettable memories for fans from across the city
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st Sep, 2025) realme, the fastest-growing youth-centric smartphone brand, successfully concluded its much-anticipated Fan Festival 828 in Lahore, creating unforgettable memories for fans from across the city. As part of the brand’s 7th anniversary celebrations, the festival brought together hundreds of realme enthusiasts for an evening filled with fun, innovation, and community spirit.
To ensure maximum participation, realme arranged special fan buses that picked up attendees from different parts of Lahore and transported them to the venue. The evening offered a variety of engaging activities, interactive sessions, and entertainment designed exclusively for the realme Fans.
The most electrifying moment of the evening came during the lucky draw, where 3 fortunate fans walked away with brand-new realme Note 60 smartphones, sending waves of cheers and excitement across the venue. The winners’ celebrations added to the festive spirit, making the giveaway a truly unforgettable highlight of the event.
This year’s Fan Festival also reflected realme’s broader global achievements.
With over 300 million users worldwide, including millions in Pakistan, the brand has continued to strengthen its bond with young consumers through innovation and community engagement. Globally, realme showcased groundbreaking technologies at the 828 Fan Festival, including the industry-first 15,000mAh battery innovation and the world’s first AC Phone, the Chill Fan Phone, underlining its commitment to redefining the mobile experience.
Speaking at the event, realme representatives emphasized the brand’s dedication to celebrating its fans, stating that the 828 Fan Festival is not just about technology but also about creating shared experiences and rewarding the loyalty of its vibrant community.
The successful conclusion of the Fan Festival 828 once again reinforced realme’s position as a truly youth-driven brand in Pakistan, combining cutting-edge technology with unique fan-first experiences, and proving that no one understands the aspirations and lifestyle of young users better than realme.
