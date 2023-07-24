Putin Signs Law on Digital Ruble

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law on digital ruble in Russia the third form of the national currency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law on digital ruble in Russia the third form of the national currency.

The relevant document is published on the official legal information portal.

The document introduces the basic concepts necessary for the introduction of the digital ruble. The Bank of Russia Board of Directors will set the tariffs on digital currency transactions.