Open Menu

Putin Signs Law On Digital Ruble

Daniyal Sohail Published July 24, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Putin Signs Law on Digital Ruble

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law on digital ruble in Russia the third form of the national currency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law on digital ruble in Russia the third form of the national currency.

The relevant document is published on the official legal information portal.

The document introduces the basic concepts necessary for the introduction of the digital ruble. The Bank of Russia Board of Directors will set the tariffs on digital currency transactions.

Related Topics

Russia Bank Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Interim PM to be appointed as per Constitution: Ma ..

Interim PM to be appointed as per Constitution: Marriyum Aurangzeb

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, Syed Mohsin Naqvi ..

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, Syed Mohsin Naqvi for immediate drainage of rai ..

8 minutes ago
 PPP has not received any proposal regarding interi ..

PPP has not received any proposal regarding interim PM's nomination: Kundi

8 minutes ago
 Algeria wildfires kill 15, injure 26: ministry

Algeria wildfires kill 15, injure 26: ministry

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan Youth Parliament's entourage visits Senat ..

Pakistan Youth Parliament's entourage visits Senate

17 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer T ..

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar calls on NA Speaker

17 minutes ago
MG Pakistan Unveils Ambitious Plans: Introducing N ..

MG Pakistan Unveils Ambitious Plans: Introducing New Variants and Expanding Mark ..

29 minutes ago
 Europol Says Over 60 People Arrested for Smuggling ..

Europol Says Over 60 People Arrested for Smuggling Cuban Migrants to EU

28 minutes ago
 Nine Injured in Explosion at Military Base in Taiw ..

Nine Injured in Explosion at Military Base in Taiwan - Defense Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Pak women defeat Guamanian team in Billie Jean Kin ..

Pak women defeat Guamanian team in Billie Jean King Cup

3 minutes ago
 PTCL Group collaborates with GSMA to address Digit ..

PTCL Group collaborates with GSMA to address Digital gender disparity

3 minutes ago
 Thuraiya Alhashmi Joins the BoD of New Development ..

Thuraiya Alhashmi Joins the BoD of New Development Bank, becoming first Emirati ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology