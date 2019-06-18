UrduPoint.com
‘Raasta’ App, Providing Traffic Solutions To Nearly 200 Thousand Citizens, Will Be Available For Sialkot Soon

Tue 18th June 2019

'Raasta' App, providing traffic solutions to nearly 200 thousand citizens, will be available for Sialkot soon

‘Raasta’ Mobile App, providing solutions to general public`s traffic related problems and queries has shown unprecedented acceptance by the citizens as so far 183460 users have downloaded this smart phone application, helping them to get updated information & alerts about traffic congestion, roadblock protests, sit-ins or blockages in result of any emergency situations on city roads.

The Application, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL) has been successfully launched in Lahore and later in Multan this year and will be available soon for Sialkot and other cities as well.

The Application, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL) has been successfully launched in Lahore and later in Multan this year and will be available soon for Sialkot and other cities as well.

Through this app, People can also register complaints with concerned authorities about broken road segments in the city. Tech savvy commuters in Lahore and Multan use the smartphone application to check their routes for major traffic bottlenecks ahead of their trips across the city. They can get all traffic updates to improve their coordination and to prevent traffic hindrances as much as possible.

Some other prominent features are E-Challan, E-Licensing, E-Testing, and complaints registration. Raasta app keeps citizens informed about incidents regarding protests, accidents and ongoing constructions works. It also provides the information about nearest hospitals, parks and historical places as well. By entering their CNIC number, applicants can also track the details about driving license delivery, on one touch in real time. The app is officially introduced on both iOS and Android. The total count of iOS downloads are 34,150 whereas Android users are on 150,210, received this year around. In addition, they will also be informed about the estimated time of the trip. They will be told about the alternate routes, in case the original and routine routes are obstructed. The citizens would be able to leave their comments, feedback, experience and suggestions for the betterment of the app and services. In a reviewing meeting, Chairman PITB, Azfar Manzoor expressed his satisfaction over the performance of mobile app and the concerned team. It was also discussed that after Lahore and Multan’s successful operation, this app may be extended to other cities of Punjab anon.

