realme 9 Pro+ Opens for Pre-orders with a Rapturous Photo Exhibition

Pre-order realme 9 Pro+ starting from Monday, April 18, 2022 and avail an exclusive pre-booking gift

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022) The realme number series has long been known as the embodiment of realme’s spirit of tech democratization. Constantly raising the bar with each release, realme has started to cement itself in the minds of consumers as a brand that provides good value for money. After much anticipation, the realme 9 Pro+ has finally become available for pre-order with an incredible photo exhibition being held to kick off the pre-order phase. The launch event took place at the historic Alhamra Arts Council in Lahore and was attended by prominent media, technology reviewers, influencers, realme Community, and industry members alike. The exhibition set up by realme exclusively featured displays of photos that were captured using the iconic camera module of the realme 9 Pro+. The content was curated with a mix of local and global talent.

realme put the spotlight on four rising local photographers by challenging them to travel to different parts of the country with a realme 9 Pro+ in their pocket in order to capture the culture, traditions, and different kinds of people that are hidden across the diverse land of Pakistan through the lens of the new smartphone. Adeel on Wheels, Kamran on Bike, Hamza Ibrahim, and Ilyas Baksh were chosen for this challenge and sent to Gilgit-Baltistan, South Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan respectively. The photographers were given the additional challenge of incorporating the ideology of #CapturetheLight into their work as it is central to the design philosophy of the realme 9 Pro+ and its Light-Shift Design. Based on the shifting of the colors of the sky during sunrise and sunset, the rear panel of the Sunrise Blue variant of the realme 9 Pro+ changes color from blue to red when exposed to sunlight or UV light only to revert back once removed from the light source. This glittering design gives the realme 9 Pro+ a very trendy, artsy, aesthetic.

The realme 9 Pro+ is packed with exciting features for people of varying interests.

For photography enthusiasts, the primary camera module of the realme 9 Pro+ houses a first-in-segment 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS and EIS which drastically improves the smartphone’s camera performance in low light settings and minimizes the effect of movement during photography. The 16MP Selfie camera also shows impressive performance thanks to its clear fusion algorithm which makes the final image appear brighter and more natural. For gaming enthusiasts, the realme 9 Pro+ comes equipped with an advanced MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset which drastically reduces lagging, loading time, and power consumption. Additionally, the inclusion of rapid 60W SuperDart charging and a massive 4500mAh battery ensures that long hours of gaming don’t go interrupted.

The list of realme 9 Pro+’s unbelievable features doesn’t end there. The new smartphone features realme UI 3.0 which is based on the latest Android 12. It also introduces Street Photography Mode 2.0 which includes a collection of tools that you can use to get creative with your photography as well as the 90’s pop filter which was created in collaboration with realme fans. The front panel features an incredible 90Hz Super AMOLED Display which is expertly calibrated to give excellent color accuracy, smooth to use and has good visual quality. For the first time, the realme 9 Pro+ includes an in-display fingerprint scanner that doubles as a heart rate monitor. Now you can unlock your phone and check your heart rate at the same time.

The realme 9 Pro+ is available for pre-order from Monday, April 18, 2022 to Sunday, April 24, 2022 for the incredible price of PKR 69,999/-. If you pre-order within the specified window you will also receive an incredible pre-booking gift of the realme Power Bank 2i. So go ahead and place your pre-orders online or at a smartphone store near you soon or you might miss out on this exciting offer.