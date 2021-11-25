UrduPoint.com

Realme Brings Yet Another Quality King – The Realme C25Y For PKR 26,999/-

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 06:18 PM

realme Brings Yet Another Quality King – the realme C25Y for PKR 26,999/-

Realme Combines the Best of Quality, Value and Technology in the realme C25Y

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021) realme has enticed the mid-range segment once again, adding a stellar C-Series smartphone that offers great quality, value and a host of technological features that will surely be perfect for any pocket. realme C25Y delivers an all-day performance with its 5,000mAh Massive Battery and brings out your photographic talent with its 50MP AI Camera. The realme C25Y is for people on-the-go, offering an 18W Quick Charge and a Unisoc T610 Processor – which with its powerful performance is an all-out winner.

realme’s C-Series is synonymous with the best-in-class quality, with the TUV Rheinland High Reliability Certification.

So, one can be sure to have the utmost value-for-money with the realme C25Y. A 6.5” Large Display puts the realme C25Y in the league of all the must-have C-Series smartphones – that are truly a recognition for realme.

The realme C25Y debuts for PKR 26,999/- and comes in Glacier Blue and Metal Grey colours. The smartphone shall be available from Monday, November 29, 2021 so one doesn’t have to wait long enough to visit their nearest market or Daraz to get their realme C25Y soon.

Related Topics

Visit Pakistani Rupee November Market All From

Recent Stories

World Fisheries Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

World Fisheries Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

6 minutes ago
 Ex-general wins parliament nod to lead Romania

Ex-general wins parliament nod to lead Romania

37 seconds ago
 France to open Covid booster jabs to all adults

France to open Covid booster jabs to all adults

39 seconds ago
 Russia's Stance on Kosovo Unaffected by Current Po ..

Russia's Stance on Kosovo Unaffected by Current Political Situation

40 seconds ago
 Putin Calls Siberian Coal Mine Accident Big Traged ..

Putin Calls Siberian Coal Mine Accident Big Tragedy

42 seconds ago
 SCO's inclusive approach vital to address challeng ..

SCO's inclusive approach vital to address challenges of poverty, food security: ..

44 seconds ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.