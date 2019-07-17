Russian Piranha Submarine to Be Able to Remain Underwater Up to 12 Days - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The air-independent propulsion technology, developed by Russia's Malakhit marine engineering bureau, will allow the Russian Piranha P-750B submarine to increase the time of underwater operation by four times ” up to 12 days, the bureau's leading designer, Igor Karavaev, told Sputnik on Friday.

The concept of this small submarine was presented for the first time at the 9th International Maritime Defense Show in St. Petersburg earlier in July.

"Using batteries alone, the submarine can operate no more than for three days, while using the air-independent propulsion, it can operate up to 12 days at the cruising speed of four knots," Karavaev said.

Theoretically all this time the submarine can operate underwater, though it will have to surface at regular intervals in order to determine its location and establish radio contact, according to the designer.