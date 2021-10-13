UrduPoint.com

Star Trek's Shatner Says Space Flight 'most Profound Experience'

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 09:09 PM

Star Trek's Shatner says space flight 'most profound experience'

Star Trek's William Shatner said his voyage into space on board a Blue Origin rocket Wednesday was the "most profound experience I can imagine".

Launch Site One, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Star Trek's William Shatner said his voyage into space on board a Blue Origin rocket Wednesday was the "most profound experience I can imagine".

The legendary 90-year-old actor described Earth's blue skies as a thin line between life and death, and described hearing a beeping noise then suddenly "you're into the black".

Related Topics

Hearing

Recent Stories

CBUAE&#039;s &#039;Future of Finance&#039; address ..

CBUAE&#039;s &#039;Future of Finance&#039; addresses importance of digitisation, ..

11 minutes ago
 Islamic Sharia prohibits forced conversion and mar ..

Islamic Sharia prohibits forced conversion and marriages: Ashrafi

1 minute ago
 Ugandan teachers turn coffin-makers after schools ..

Ugandan teachers turn coffin-makers after schools shut

1 minute ago
 SIBF attracts more than 1,566 publishing houses, h ..

SIBF attracts more than 1,566 publishing houses, hosts Nobel, booker laureates

25 minutes ago
 Mobile app prepared for flour distribution on subs ..

Mobile app prepared for flour distribution on subsidized rates: Minister

1 minute ago
 Ninety-Year-Old US Actor of 'Star Trek' TV Series ..

Ninety-Year-Old US Actor of 'Star Trek' TV Series Sets Record as Oldest Human in ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.