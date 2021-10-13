Star Trek's Shatner Says Space Flight 'most Profound Experience'
Launch Site One, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Star Trek's William Shatner said his voyage into space on board a Blue Origin rocket Wednesday was the "most profound experience I can imagine".
The legendary 90-year-old actor described Earth's blue skies as a thin line between life and death, and described hearing a beeping noise then suddenly "you're into the black".