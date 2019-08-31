UrduPoint.com
Uzbekistan Founds Space Research Agency Uzbekcosmos - Presidential Decree

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 10:20 AM

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) The agency of space research and technologies, Uzbekcosmos, was created in Uzbekistan, a decree by the country's president, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, read on Saturday, adding that a law 'On Space Activities' will be drafted by November.

"To create the Agency of space research and technologies under the cabinet of ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan (hereinafter Agency Uzbekcosmos)," the decree published by the national UzA news agency read.

Uzbekcosmos will be a government agency and it will be in charge of determining a unified state policy and strategic areas for developing the space program.

The decree also instructed the parliament to draft the law on space activities and introduce it in the parliament by November 1. Moreover, the agency was ordered to present to the government a national program to develop Uzbekistan's space industry in 2020-2023 by July 1, 2020.

Additionally, the country's Ministry of Higher and Secondary Specialized education was instructed to work together with the newly established agency on proposals for training students and specialists in the space industry educational institution of Europe and Southeast Asia. Beginning on September 1, 2020, the ministry and the agency will be required to ensure that Uzbek students are also annually accepted to such educational institutions in Russia.

In late 2017, the Uzbek president said in his address to the parliament that the authorities had not been paying enough attention to introducing aerospace technologies in the most developed areas of the country's economy.

In October 2018, Mirziyoyev said, after his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he did not rule out that an Uzbek cosmonaut might fly to space on a Russian spacecraft in the near future.

