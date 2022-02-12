UrduPoint.com

Vivo V23 5G All Set To Launch In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2022 | 04:24 PM

vivo V23 5G All Set to Launch in Pakistan

Vivo is ready to showcase the excellence of luxurious design with the launch of V23 5G on February 15, 2022

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th February, 2022) vivo, a leading global technology brand, has officially confirmed the launch of its flagship smartphone under the widely loved V Series, the V23 5G, on February 15, 2022. The upcoming smartphone will have a spectacular design in addition to a 50MP AF Portrait Selfie camera that provides sharp and stunning selfies at any time of the day or night.

As a youth centric brand, vivo has been providing consumers with highly capable smartphones that offer industry leading design coupled with ground-breaking features. The V23 5G is a future ready smartphone which will continue the legacy of vivo’s V Series.

V23 5G offers a lucrative design, smooth finish and stunning edges thoughtfully created by vivo’s highly skilled designers. With its appealing design and exceptional view, V23 5G will offer a colour changing glass to inspire users and transport them to a wonderful realm. The upcoming V23 5G will rejuvenate the consumers with its smartly created edges, luxurious appearance, glass design that radiates perfection. The smartphone will also have a comfortable hold in hand.

V23 5G will not only have a gorgeous appearance but will also have exceptional performance to satisfy the needs of the next generation with vivo’s intelligent technology.

The upcoming V23 5G would preserve intricate details of every precious moment of life, even at night.

vivo V23 5G is set to come with a beautiful structure and camera capabilities that will surely lead to the rise in the art of selfie video trends. Its industry leading front camera is capable of capturing the frame and subject with balanced focus. The smartphone will prove to be a top-quality accessory for all the scenarios without any compromise in the quality.

For all the fashion savvy consumers this phone has been designed to create wonders with its color changing glass design. vivo V23 5G is a worthy smartphone for the new age users, trend-setters, fashionistas, and creative professionals as it would seamlessly match their style quotient.

With a magnificent design and superior camera, vivo V23 5G is all set to launch in Pakistan at February 15, 2022. For more details, visit vivo’s official website: https://www.vivo.com/pk/activity/v23-5g-warm-up

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Visit Lead Superior 5G February All Industry

Recent Stories

Three-day snow festival begins at Nathiagali

Three-day snow festival begins at Nathiagali

2 minutes ago
 Paris police clamp down on Canada-style 'freedom c ..

Paris police clamp down on Canada-style 'freedom convoy'

2 minutes ago
 Haleem demands JIT to probe harassment, killing of ..

Haleem demands JIT to probe harassment, killing of female students in university ..

2 minutes ago
 Philippines highlights cultural sustainability in ..

Philippines highlights cultural sustainability in National Day celebrations at E ..

9 minutes ago
 Sindh govt lifts ban on Students Unions

Sindh govt lifts ban on Students Unions

12 minutes ago
 Erin Holland stuns everyone by wearing Pakistani a ..

Erin Holland stuns everyone by wearing Pakistani attires

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>