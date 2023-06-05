WHO to Adopt EU System of Digital COVID-19 Certification - European Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The World Health Organization (WHO) will adopt the European Union's system of digital COVID-19 certification in June to facilitate global mobility and protect people worldwide from existing and possible health threats, with particular attention paid to low- and middle-income countries, the European Commission said on Monday.

"In June 2023, WHO will take up the European Union (EU) system of digital COVID-19 certification to establish a global system that will help facilitate global mobility and protect citizens across the world from on-going and future health threats," the European Commission said in a statement.

The joint project will include close cooperation in the development, management and realization of the WHO system, using the European Commission's technical and healthcare expertise, and is set to start with ensuring that the current EU digital certificates continue to function effectively, the statement said.

"This partnership will work to technically develop the WHO system with a staged approach to cover additional use cases, which may include, for example, the digitisation of the International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis," the document read.

The European Commission added that particular attention would be paid to "equitable opportunities" for the participation by low and middle-income countries.

On June 23, 2022, members of the European Parliament approved the extension of the validity of the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC) for another year until June 30, 2023.